87, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on February 3, 2019. She was survived by her daughter Deborah Leaner and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, February 8, at Pathways Christian Fellowship Church, 329 6th Ave West, Bradenton, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday February 9, at St. Paul MB Church, 525 Dr. MLK, Jr. Ave E, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019