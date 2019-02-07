Alice Fletcher

  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to our family. Mrs. Alice..."
    - Velma Mooney
  • "Hey Cuz I am going to miss you, Glad we we get together..."
    - Joe McCloud
  • "Mrs. Fletcher was a very caring person. She always had..."
    - Geraldine Mosley-Sims
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - GLORIA WATSON-SAMUEL

87, of Palmetto, FL, transitioned on February 3, 2019. She was survived by her daughter Deborah Leaner and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation is 5-8PM Friday, February 8, at Pathways Christian Fellowship Church, 329 6th Ave West, Bradenton, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday February 9, at St. Paul MB Church, 525 Dr. MLK, Jr. Ave E, Bradenton, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
