Alice passed away on May 31, 2019 at 5:40 pm. She was born Feb. 13, 1947 in Sayre, PA to Wesley and Mary Wakely. She graduated from SRU Joint High School in 1965 and attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse, NY. In 1991 she received her BS degree in Accounting from the University of Central Florida and served as CFO at Florida Health Care Plans in Daytona Beach before retiring in 2005. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary; two sons, Sean and Chad (Tracy); and two granddaughters Riley and Sophie. Gary and Alice resided in Syracuse, NY; Langdon, ND; and Kwajalein, Marshall Islands before relocating to Florida in 1981. They moved to Lakewood Ranch in 2012. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and playing golf and bridge with her husband. She would like donations to the in her name rather than flowers. A memorial service will be held on June 8th at 1 pm at the Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Condolences may be given online at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 5, 2019