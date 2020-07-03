Alice Marie Lackey Wallis Marcus Lafayette Lackey and his wife, Annie relocated from Frostproof, Florida to Palmetto, FL where Alice was born in 1926, and where her six brothers and sisters, Buster, Jimmy, Frank, Julian, Edna (Mrs. Lloyd Hilton), and Jean (Mrs. Bob Johnson) were also born and raised, and settled in the area. Alice graduated from Palmetto High School in 1944 and was voted "Best Figure Award". She married Jack W. Wallis on July 3rd, 1959. He was a pilot who taught her to fly and they were married for 54 years. Alice was a lifelong member of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, and President of the Manatee River Garden Club from 1985 to 1987. She won numerous awards for her flower arrangements. My Mom was the epitome of politeness, always looked on the bright side, and never spoke an unkind word in her life. She was one of the last of the "true" pioneering families who settled in Florida in the late 1800s. Alice passed away September 9, 2019. With love and remembrance from her daughter, Mrs. Kelly (Wallis) McLaughlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store