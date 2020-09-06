1/1
Alice (Shealy) Nelson-Clark
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice (Shealy) Nelson-Clark
June 14, 1945 - August 26, 2020
Soddy Daisy, Tennessee - Alice was preceded in death by her father, Ernest H. Shealy, mother, Elsa H. Schinmann, and grandson, CodyRay A. Kovach. Survived by husband, Linwood Clark, sons; Charles A. Kovach Jr., (Donna), Jason B. Kovach (Stephanie), loving grandchildren; Alexandria, Roman, Olivia, and Margeaux Kovach. Great-grandson, Kohyn James Kovach. Siblings; Carole (Marvin) Morman, Robert (Laurie) Shealy, David (Kim) Shealy. Favorite cousin and best friend,, Barbara (George) Williams.
Alice was a record keeper. Here is her final record. Per her request no Services held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vanderwall Funeral Home
Hwy 27 At Hwy 60
Dayton, TN 37321
(423) 775-2662
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved