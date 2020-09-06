Alice (Shealy) Nelson-Clark
June 14, 1945 - August 26, 2020
Soddy Daisy, Tennessee - Alice was preceded in death by her father, Ernest H. Shealy, mother, Elsa H. Schinmann, and grandson, CodyRay A. Kovach. Survived by husband, Linwood Clark, sons; Charles A. Kovach Jr., (Donna), Jason B. Kovach (Stephanie), loving grandchildren; Alexandria, Roman, Olivia, and Margeaux Kovach. Great-grandson, Kohyn James Kovach. Siblings; Carole (Marvin) Morman, Robert (Laurie) Shealy, David (Kim) Shealy. Favorite cousin and best friend,, Barbara (George) Williams.
Alice was a record keeper. Here is her final record. Per her request no Services held.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.