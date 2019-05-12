Aline (Ali) R. Busch Aline (Ali) R. Busch passed away May 6th, 2019. She was 89 years of age. She was a member of Central Crossing United Methodist Church. Daughter of Lawrence and Ruth Partenheimer. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenny and Dan, one daughter, Joann, her sister, Jean, one grandchild, Michele, two nephews, Douglas and Bill and her husband, Gene (Jim) Busch. Survivors include one daughter, Marijane, one son, Tom, one daughter-in-law, Susan and one nephew, John, eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grand- children. Aline's body was cremated and ashes buried in the Hawk Point Cemetery in Hawk Point, MO. There are no Services per her request.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 12, 2019