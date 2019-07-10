Alison Little Thompson Alison Little Thompson, of Bradenton, FL went to be with her savior on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. She was 68. That day the world lost a precious soul and heaven gained a gem! Alison had a true heart for people. She was a volunteer with the Guardian Ad Litem program, advocating for abused and neglected children. She was also involved with The Blessing Bags ministry helping to provide love, care, and essential needs for the homeless and less fortunate in our community. Alison leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, Glen; son, Rodney Thompson; daughter, Lindsay McCorkle; son-in-law, George McCorkle; aunt, Pollie Bird; sisters, Christie Stephenson, Jackie Wolfe, Cheryl Wentz, and Beth Little; brothers, Jim Alfrey, and Roy Little, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her infant son, Wade Thompson, mother, father, and brother, Rocky Ambrose preceded her. Spending time with family, friends, and her grand dogs brought her much joy. She also loved cooking, traveling, singing to the oldies, and loving on people. Visitation and Service will be held Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Harbor Community Church, 2300 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Visitation starts at 10:00AM with the Service following at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Blessing Bags Project or One Breath At A Time.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 10, 2019