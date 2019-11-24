Allan E. Everson, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on November 19, 2019. Born December 23, 1943 in Wisconsin, he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Eaton Corporation. He leaves behind by his loving wife Vickie Hicks-Everson; sister Betsy McDowell (Joe) of Wisconsin; children Michael Everson, Adam Everson (Cristina), and Jennifer Gallagher (Matt); 9 grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Allan will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was a loving father, a devoted husband, and was a rock for his wife Vickie. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019