Allen J. Shives Allen J. Shives, 78, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away March 15, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan April 21, 1940. Moved to Florida in 1975 and was co-owner of a auto dealership in Manatee County for 32 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Shives, son, Ben Shives, daughter, Amy Fleming, step-son, Reggie Mayo, and step-daughter, Chris Jones. Six grandchildren, six great - grandchildren, and many great friends. Services will be held at Emerson Point Preserve Palmetto, FL on April 7, 2019 at 1PM at Pavilion #1.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019