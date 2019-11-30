Allen Jeffrey Farnsworth Mr. Allen Jeffrey Farnsworth, 58, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his residence in Lake City, FL. He moved here from Bradenton, FL in 2018. Mr. Farnsworth was born April 28, 1961, in Potsdam, New York to the late Earl Farnsworth and Nancy Thompson. He was retired and had worked for Manatee County Water Department. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, watching Nascar, and cooking; but most of all he loved his family. Survivors are his two daughters: Mary Farnsworth, Bianca Farnsworth, both of Lake City, FL; his two step-children, Dakota Jibson, Lenzie Jibson, both of Bradenton, FL; his two brothers: John Phillips, Michigan, Gerald Farnsworth, New York; one sister, Cindy Metz, Bradenton, FL; one granddaughter, Lucy Johnson, a number of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 30, 2019