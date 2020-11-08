Allyson C. Brown
May 12, 1964 - November 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Allyson C. Brown who was born May 12, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana moved to Bradenton, Florida with her husband, Patrick Brown, in 1993. She passed peacefully on November 3, 2020 with her husband, Patrick; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Alysa and her daughter, Connor by her side at their home in Ellenton, FL.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Full obituary is on the Brown & Sons website. Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
