Allyson C. Brown
1964 - 2020
Allyson C. Brown
May 12, 1964 - November 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Allyson C. Brown who was born May 12, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana moved to Bradenton, Florida with her husband, Patrick Brown, in 1993. She passed peacefully on November 3, 2020 with her husband, Patrick; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Alysa and her daughter, Connor by her side at their home in Ellenton, FL.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Full obituary is on the Brown & Sons website. Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
