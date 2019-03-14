76, of Bradenton, FL, trasitioned on March 5, 2019. Visitation is from 5-8PM Friday March 15, 2019, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are at 11AM on Saturday March 16, at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2410 4th Ave E, Palmetto, FL with interment to follow in Ellenton. Arrangements entrusted to: Westside Funeral Home(941)722-4960
|
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019