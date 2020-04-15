Aloma D. Mixon Aloma "Tinker" (Warren) Mixon, 62, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL. Aloma was born November 20st, 1957 in White Creeks, TN to Benjamin F. Warren and Carolyn (Smith) Shumate. She moved to Bradenton, FL with her family as a child. She was a long-time resident of Sarasota, FL. Aloma was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker most of her daughter's lives, until she returned to work as a hearing aid technician working for Dr. Hooper in Pt. Charlotte, FL. Upon moving back to Bradenton/Sarasota area she continued working as a hearing aid technician for EarTech for several years. She then became a Lab Clerk at Manatee Memorial Hospital, transitioning to Surgical Unit Secretary. She retired from Manatee Memorial Hospital in 2010. In retirement she enjoyed traveling to her home state of Tennessee, riding motorcycles with her husband, and spending time with family. She had several hobbies including cake baking, painting and doing crafts. She taught her daughters to see the beauty in pain and feel without pause and with a whole heart every minute of every day. Even in death, as in life, she is teaching life lesson of how to heal and love unconditionally. She is survived by her husband, Harold "Rick" Mixon. Two daughters; Tammy Murray (Randy) of Sarasota, FL and Jamie Taylor (Tim) of Lizella, GA. Four grandchildren, Cacey Taylor, John Taylor (Clara), Emma Taylor and Abby Taylor and a great-grandson, Blaine Taylor. Mother, Carolyn Shumate of Cosby, TN. Two brothers; Dennis Warren (Babs) of Bradenton, FL and Benny Warren (Denise) of Myakka, FL. One sister, Tammy Bartlett of Cosby, TN. Many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin F. Warren. Celebration of Life will be held at later date by the family in Cosby, TN. Donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice in lieu of flowers.

