Alta Lou Wolverton-Marshal Alta Lou Wolverton-Marshal, 44, born October 17, 1974, passed away September 2, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Dalton, Dessere and Chance. Her husband, mother and father, sister and brother. Alta was born in West Virginia, and resided in Myakka City most of her life, she had a laugh and great spirit about her that will always be remembered. She was loved by so many. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sandy Baptist Church in Myakka, FL on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00PM. Dinner to follow, please bring a covered dish.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 20, 2019