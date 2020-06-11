At the age of 85, Altamese K. Rollins Harrell, affectionately known as ""Puffy,"" peacefully answered her Master's call from labor to reward on June 3, 2020.



Visitation will be held 6-8 PM, Friday, June 12, 2020 at Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral Services will be held 1 PM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Baptist Church, 2410 4th Ave. E. Palmetto, FL. Interment will be held 1 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens, Palmetto, FL.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Kardulis and Vercina Rollins; Husband, Mose Harrell; Her son Robert Timothy Harrell; 2 baby boy, Harrell's, Sister, Martina Lovett; 3 Brothers, Frankie Kardulis, Emanuel Kardulis and John Kardulis-Epps; 3 step-children Renee Lumpkins, James Dassuae, Myron Davis, and David Williams.



Altamese was born and raised in Tampa, FL until the age of 12. She moved to Bradenton, FL with Jessie Lee Parker Pryor, who raised her as her daughter.



HER LIFE- She lives on through our precious memories of her special relationship with each of us, but especially her Children.



Vercina ""Rose"" Harrell, Marchelle Darlene Harrell, Martina Renee Gaskin (Steve) Ocala, FL , Johncina Marie Harrell (Terry), Althea Towanna Harrell, Tyrone F. Harrell (Catherine) Plant City, Joseph L. Harrell, Brodrick L. Harrell (Kelly) Italy, Step Children; Nedra Parker, Jennifer Lumpkins, Ederick Brown, Mose Harrell Jr. (Claira) Dennis Harrell, China.



HER HEALTH – Can be found in the youthfulness of her grands, great grands and especially the grands that she raised in her home. Barris J. Harrell Sr., Zanovia J. West, Gene ""Frankie"" Spearman, Stephanie ""Ann"" Harrell, Wendell L.J. Martin, Janice Marie Jackson, Joseph C. Baldwin, Jason Scott Harrell and Victoria Lawton.



HER WEALTH – Can be found in her siblings and in laws. 3 Sisters; Opal Hadley (Luther) Cynthia Belvin and Hazel Baker (Isaac), 2 sister in laws; Evelyn Kardulis and Rosa Kardulis Epps. 1 Brother Michael Parker.



HER STRENGTH – Can be found in each of her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews



HER LOVE – Can be found in all those who knew her and what she means to each of us. The abundance of family and friend will forever cherish the fond memories of Altamese B.K.A. Puffy.



