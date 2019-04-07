Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Althea Evelyn (Quigg) O'Sullivan. View Sign

Althea Evelyn Quigg O'Sullivan Althea Evelyn Quigg O'Sullivan passed away on her birthday on March 31, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was 83 years old. Althea was born on March 31, 1936 in Ossining, New York to C. Raymond and Evelyn Quigg. She was a graduate of St. Gabriel High School in New Rochelle, NY and Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. Althea moved to Bradenton, FL in 1979 from Fairport, NY. She spent most of her professional career as a physician's assistant in several chiropractic practices. Althea is pre-deceased by husbands, Vincent O'Sullivan and Henry Fanelli, as well as two brothers, Raymond and Clark Quigg. Althea dedicated her life to generously caring for others. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy in her large close-knit family and many friends. Her six children, six daughters - and sons-in-law, fifteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild love her deeply and will miss her each and every day. A funeral mass and celebration of her life will be held on August 2nd, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul the Apostles Church at 9:30 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covenant House, Catholic Relief Services, or The & COPD Foundation.

