Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva Warren Howe. View Sign

Alva Warren Howe Alva Warren Howe, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Darlene (Barrett) Howe; a daughter, Deanna (Howe) Stevens and her husband, Tedd Stevens; another daughter, Lynn (Howe) Green; a son, Todd Howe and his wife, Natalee (Dickson) Howe; and eight grandchildren. Born on July 20, 1932 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Warren was the 5th child out of seven born to Alva and Alma Howe. He had three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his older sister, Gwendolyn (Howe) Knight of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force and toured Korea and Okinawa from 1952 to 1955. Warren attended Abilene Christian College from 1958 to 1962, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. He met the love of his life, Darlene, while they both attended Abilene. He was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the 53rd Ave. Church of Christ, 3412 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203.

Alva Warren Howe Alva Warren Howe, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Darlene (Barrett) Howe; a daughter, Deanna (Howe) Stevens and her husband, Tedd Stevens; another daughter, Lynn (Howe) Green; a son, Todd Howe and his wife, Natalee (Dickson) Howe; and eight grandchildren. Born on July 20, 1932 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Warren was the 5th child out of seven born to Alva and Alma Howe. He had three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his older sister, Gwendolyn (Howe) Knight of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force and toured Korea and Okinawa from 1952 to 1955. Warren attended Abilene Christian College from 1958 to 1962, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. He met the love of his life, Darlene, while they both attended Abilene. He was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the 53rd Ave. Church of Christ, 3412 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close