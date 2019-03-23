Alva Warren Howe Alva Warren Howe, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Darlene (Barrett) Howe; a daughter, Deanna (Howe) Stevens and her husband, Tedd Stevens; another daughter, Lynn (Howe) Green; a son, Todd Howe and his wife, Natalee (Dickson) Howe; and eight grandchildren. Born on July 20, 1932 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, Warren was the 5th child out of seven born to Alva and Alma Howe. He had three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his older sister, Gwendolyn (Howe) Knight of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He served in the Air Force and toured Korea and Okinawa from 1952 to 1955. Warren attended Abilene Christian College from 1958 to 1962, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Marketing. He met the love of his life, Darlene, while they both attended Abilene. He was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the 53rd Ave. Church of Christ, 3412 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 23, 2019