Alvin Edwin

June 8, 1935 - August 9, 2020

Palmetto, Florida -

Alvin Edwin, age 85, passed on August 9, 2020. Mr. Groover was a native of Palmetto, FL and a retired grocer. Mr. Groover was preceded in death by brothers; Alton Bennie and Gerald Lewis Groover. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Trecia Ann Groover; sons; Chuck (Syble) and Rick (Donna) Groover; daughter, Karen (David) Pincus; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Jackie Groover; sisters; Patricia (Sam) Dodson, Shirley Groover Bryant; and many nephews and nieces.

A Visitation for Mr. Groover will be held at Palm View First Baptist Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM and Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00AM -11:00AM. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00AM. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that a contribution be made to Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto in memory of Mr. Groover.

The Groover family would like to extend a special thank you to Roberta Jackson and the entire staff of Serenity Gardens in Bradenton for the compassionate care they provided Mr. Groover during his time there. Also, a note to express our deep appreciation for the Tidewell Hospice staff, especially Glorida Presley and Dannie West for the kindness they displayed in ministering to Mr. Groover, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Groover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





