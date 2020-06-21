Alzada R. Faltz
Alzada R. Faltz 87, of Interlachen, FL passed away May 31, 2020. She was born June 3, 1932 in Alma GA. She is survived by her beloved husband, James Faltz; Brother James (Barbara) Rimes; Sister Barbara Starner; 3 daughters, Dianne (Bill) Korol, Joy Noha, and Kay (Chris) Thibaut; Sons James (Anvy) Faltz and Tony (Virginia) Faltz; 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Bradenton at a later date.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
