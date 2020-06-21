Alzada R. Faltz 87, of Interlachen, FL passed away May 31, 2020. She was born June 3, 1932 in Alma GA. She is survived by her beloved husband, James Faltz; Brother James (Barbara) Rimes; Sister Barbara Starner; 3 daughters, Dianne (Bill) Korol, Joy Noha, and Kay (Chris) Thibaut; Sons James (Anvy) Faltz and Tony (Virginia) Faltz; 9 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Bradenton at a later date.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.