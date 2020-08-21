1/1
Amanda Laffler
1991 - 2020
Amanda Laffler
October 28, 1991 - August 16, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Amanda Laffler, 28, passed away on August 16, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Born in New Jersey, Amanda was an avid animal lover her entire life. She is survived by her mother, Karen, & brother, Raymond, as well as loving aunts, uncles & cousins. She will be laid to rest with her father in NJ. Donations can be made in her name to the Manatee County Humane Society or Spina Bifida Association.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
She was an amazing woman. I will remember her strength, kindness, and will to live and be heard. She will be sorely missed.
Kimberly J.
Friend
August 20, 2020
Amanda was the happiest baby and never lost her infectious smile as she grew. We were blessed to be her Godparents. She will be missed. Rest peacefully sweet Amanda. We love you.
Aggie and Jeff Latyak
Friend
August 20, 2020
Knew her as a child. Wonderful girl. May she always be remembered.
Dawn Davis
Friend
