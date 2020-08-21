Amanda Laffler

October 28, 1991 - August 16, 2020

Palmetto, Florida - Amanda Laffler, 28, passed away on August 16, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Born in New Jersey, Amanda was an avid animal lover her entire life. She is survived by her mother, Karen, & brother, Raymond, as well as loving aunts, uncles & cousins. She will be laid to rest with her father in NJ. Donations can be made in her name to the Manatee County Humane Society or Spina Bifida Association.





