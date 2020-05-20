Amanda Lynn Toole 10/06/1980 ~ 04/05/2020 Mandy passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She attended Palmetto High School. Mandy loved helping other people was full of life! She had a laugh that would light up a room! She will be missed by many friends and family! She leaves behind her children; Anya Abreu, Emma Abreu, Ralphy Abreu, and Christopher Abreu. Her mom and step-father, Pamela and Dan Buck. Her brothers; Michael Toole, Chad Toole, Kyle Buck. grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Reese. She is pre deceased by her father, Michael Keith Toole her grandparents, Roy and Mary Sherrill.



