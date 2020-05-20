Amanda Lynn Toole
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Lynn Toole 10/06/1980 ~ 04/05/2020 Mandy passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She attended Palmetto High School. Mandy loved helping other people was full of life! She had a laugh that would light up a room! She will be missed by many friends and family! She leaves behind her children; Anya Abreu, Emma Abreu, Ralphy Abreu, and Christopher Abreu. Her mom and step-father, Pamela and Dan Buck. Her brothers; Michael Toole, Chad Toole, Kyle Buck. grandparents, Paul and Bonnie Reese. She is pre deceased by her father, Michael Keith Toole her grandparents, Roy and Mary Sherrill.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved