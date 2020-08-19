Amelia Ramos

October 27, 1961 - August 12, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Amelia Ramos, 58, of Bradenton, FL died on August 12, 2020 at Blake Medical Center. She was born in San Marcos, Texas on October 27, 1961 and came to Manatee County 20 years ago. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, FL.

Survivors include four sons, Olegario Ramos (Angie Cuevas), Benjamin Ramos, Jr. and Isaac Ramos, all of Bradenton, FL, and Abraham Ramos of San Marcos, TX; three daughters; Rachel Morales (Manuel) of Fort Myers, FL, Monica Ramos and Laura Perez (Genaro), both of Bradenton, FL; two brothers; Johnny Tello (Stella) of San Marcos, TX and Manuel Tello of TN; two sisters; Vicky Reyna of San Marcos, TX and Aurora Sanchez (Daniel) of Lampasas, TX; and twenty-eight grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6-8PM at Robarts Garden Chapel, 521 W. Main St. Wauchula, FL. Services are at 11:30 AM on Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, 408 Heard Bridge Rd., Wauchula, FL. Interment is in Wauchula Cemetery. Robarts Family Funeral Home, Wauchula, Florida.





