Passed away on March 21,2019 at the age of 95, she was born in Hatillo Puerto Rico. Visitation will be held on March 23, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton, Funeral Service will follow at 6pm. Please go to ManasotaMemorial.com to sign guest book.
|
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 23, 2019