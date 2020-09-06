Andre Lortie
September 9, 1938 - September 3, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Andre Joseph Lortie, 81, formerly of Leominster, Mass., loving husband, father, and pepere entered the Lord's presence on Thursday, September 3, 2020 after a brief non-Covid related illness. He was born on September 9, 1938 in Leominster, Mass. to the late Alphonse and Elouise (Houle) Lortie.
He is predeceased by his loving wife, Helen in 2011, brothers; Gerald, Henry, Lionel, Paul, and sisters; Irene, Theresa, Alice, and Rita. He is survived by his son, Dan and his wife, Michelle, and two grandchildren; Alyssa and Bret all of Watervliet, NY, his brother, Eugene Lortie of Hampton, Virginia, and sister, Constance (Lortie) Roy of Gardner, Mass, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dearest friend, Mary Patterson, who he enjoyed spending so much time with and traveling together over the past several years.
Andy was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradenton, Florida where he volunteered in such capacities as Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, reader, money counter, and food pantry volunteer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bradenton and prior to moving to Florida, a member of the Knights of Columbus in Leominster, Mass, where he served as Grand Knight. Andy retired from the Department of the Army at Fort Devens, Mass. after more than 30 years of service in 1991. Andy was also a Veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam.
There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 10AM and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Leominster, Mass on October 3, 2020 at 11AM. Condolences for the family may be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
and/or www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
. Memorials in his name may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 3100 26th Street West, Bradenton, Florida 34205