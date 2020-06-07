Andrea L. Scott
Andrea L. Scott Andrea L. Scott, 36, died May 20, 2020 in Mur- freesboro, TN. Born December 26, 1983, in Bradenton, FL to William and Elizabeth Smith. Andrea was a Manatee H.S. graduate and Army combat veteran, serving a tour in Iraq. Andrea was pre- deceased by her mother, Elizabeth R. Smith (Betty). She is survived by her son, William Newby and daughter, Autumn NeSmith, partner, Andrew NeSmith, father and step-mother, Bill and Karlene Smith, grandparents; Elsie and Guenter Oberst, Don and Ann Smith, and Nadine Deskins, sister, Jennifer Villarreal and husband, Gil and son, Sebastian, and sister, Erin Smith. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. We will all miss her. A Private Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Andrea's memory may be made to PACE Center for Girls, 3508 26th St, W, Bradenton, FL 34205.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
