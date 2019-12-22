Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andreas K.N. Lehoczky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andreas K.N. Lehoczky Andreas K.N. Lehoczky, age 57, of Palmetto, FL, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. He was born in Oslo, Norway where he received his elementary and most of his high school education. He finished his last year of high school in Pullman, WA, and continued with his college studies in Milwaukee. He served in the US Marine Corps. Upon being honorably discharged, he joined the family business, LEC. From his earliest years, Andreas had an intense interest in animals and their well-being. As an adult, he had many horses and dogs, several of them rescued animals. His loyalty to his human and animal friends reached beyond state borders. Andreas is survived by his daughter, Boglarka; parents, Kalman and Melinda Lehoczky; sister, Dorothy Harton and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins. Military Burial will be held on January 3rd, 2020, at 2:30PM in the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please offer your donations to the US Wounded Veterans Organization (

Andreas K.N. Lehoczky Andreas K.N. Lehoczky, age 57, of Palmetto, FL, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019. He was born in Oslo, Norway where he received his elementary and most of his high school education. He finished his last year of high school in Pullman, WA, and continued with his college studies in Milwaukee. He served in the US Marine Corps. Upon being honorably discharged, he joined the family business, LEC. From his earliest years, Andreas had an intense interest in animals and their well-being. As an adult, he had many horses and dogs, several of them rescued animals. His loyalty to his human and animal friends reached beyond state borders. Andreas is survived by his daughter, Boglarka; parents, Kalman and Melinda Lehoczky; sister, Dorothy Harton and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins. Military Burial will be held on January 3rd, 2020, at 2:30PM in the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please offer your donations to the US Wounded Veterans Organization ( www.dav.org Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close