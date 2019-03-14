Chet (Ski) Kedzierski 6/20/1948 - 1/7/2019 Chet Kedzierski passed away on January 7th, 2019. Chet was surrounded by his wife, Gwen, daughter, Jenna, son, Jeff (Brandie). He is also survived by his grand-daughter, Bella and sister, Chris (Pito). Chet was famous for his humor, love of beer and a good story. He loved the outdoors, tinkering with something, photography and was an avid Home Brewer. A Celebration of Chet's Life will be held on March 23rd, 2019 at Pier22 from 11AM to 1PM. All are welcome to come and trade stories of Chet. There is no dress code. Chet despised having to dress up, so we ask that you come in whatever you are comfortable wearing and you may come and go as you please. Food and drinks will be provided. We do ask you to RSVP before March 16th, 2019 which you can do either through the Facebook event Celebration of Chet Kedzierski's Life or by email at [email protected] yahoo.com. For any who cannot make it, Chet's daughter, Jenna will be downtown at Mccabes on March 23rd, 2019 around 4:30PM to whenever in Chet's usual spot for anyone who would like to drop by.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 14, 2019