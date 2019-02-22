Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Andrew A. Antony Andrew A. Antony, 44, of Bradenton, Fla., died February 20, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1974 in Chicago, IL and he moved to Bradenton in 1978. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1993, he was a member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and he was a loving son, brother and father. He was an avid diver, fisherman and hunter, he loved his dogs and he was a loyal friend who was always ready to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his two children, Andonis and Athena; his parents, Tony and Alice Antony; his brothers, Nicholas (Katerina) and Jim (Jennifer) Antony; aunts, Demetra Malliaras, and Foula Antony; cousins, Stavros and Nick Malliaras and five nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6:00PM - 8:00PM with Prayer Service at 7:00PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243. Interment will be at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made in memory of Andrew Antony to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Andrew A. Antony Andrew A. Antony, 44, of Bradenton, Fla., died February 20, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1974 in Chicago, IL and he moved to Bradenton in 1978. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1993, he was a member of St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church and he was a loving son, brother and father. He was an avid diver, fisherman and hunter, he loved his dogs and he was a loyal friend who was always ready to lend a helping hand. He is survived by his two children, Andonis and Athena; his parents, Tony and Alice Antony; his brothers, Nicholas (Katerina) and Jim (Jennifer) Antony; aunts, Demetra Malliaras, and Foula Antony; cousins, Stavros and Nick Malliaras and five nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6:00PM - 8:00PM with Prayer Service at 7:00PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 North Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34243. Interment will be at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made in memory of Andrew Antony to St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

(941) 758-7788 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close