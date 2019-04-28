Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Ernest "Andy Hooker" Hooker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Ernest Hooker Andy Hooker, 69, of Palmetto, Fla., passed away on April 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Andy was a long-time local resident. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, Andy served in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. In recent years, Andy was well known for his exceptional work to aid and support Veterans. A Committal Ceremony with military honors will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service to be held at Post 97, 7771 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.

Andrew Ernest Hooker Andy Hooker, 69, of Palmetto, Fla., passed away on April 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Andy was a long-time local resident. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, Andy served in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. In recent years, Andy was well known for his exceptional work to aid and support Veterans. A Committal Ceremony with military honors will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service to be held at Post 97, 7771 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019

