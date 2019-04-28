Andrew Ernest Hooker Andy Hooker, 69, of Palmetto, Fla., passed away on April 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Andy was a long-time local resident. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, Andy served in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. In recent years, Andy was well known for his exceptional work to aid and support Veterans. A Committal Ceremony with military honors will be conducted at Sarasota National Cemetery on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service to be held at Post 97, 7771 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 28, 2019