(Infant) passed away January 29, 2019. Though she was only with her parents for a brief stay, we know that God will have her in his arms forever. She is survived by parents Deravin Anderson and Jawrutha Montgomery; Aunts Jamesia Montgomery and Aciena Golden and uncle James Montgomery. Burial will take place 9am Saturday with her parents their to say goodbye. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.
Apostle I Funeral Home
2403 14th St W
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 782-8193
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 7, 2019