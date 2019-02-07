Obituary

(Infant) passed away January 29, 2019. Though she was only with her parents for a brief stay, we know that God will have her in his arms forever. She is survived by parents Deravin Anderson and Jawrutha Montgomery; Aunts Jamesia Montgomery and Aciena Golden and uncle James Montgomery. Burial will take place 9am Saturday with her parents their to say goodbye. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193.

2403 14th St W

Bradenton , FL 34205

