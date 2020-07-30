Angel Murray

June 21, 1982 - July 18, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Angel Le-Shawn Murray was born on June 21, 1982, in Gainesville, Florida, and raised in Rubonia, Florida. On July 18, 2020, she was called home to join her mother & father at the age of 38. She was a wife, an aunt, a sister, a friend, and a fierce advocate for life. She had an eternal light & infectious energy that anyone who met her could see and feel. She's preceded in death by her father, Alton E. Murray, Sr., her mother, Karron Y. Knight-Thomas, and her grandmother, Carrie L. Murray.

She's survived by her partner of many years, Clarissa E. White, a host of siblings to include Tapico Murray, Jansan Murray, Kenya Davis, Kevyn Terry, and Allen Thomas, a host of aunts and uncles to include Gerald (Mary) Murray and Linda Knight-Baker, her grandmother, Margaret Sharpe, her grandfather, Emmerson (Ora Lee) Murray, and a myriad of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Her going home service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church (426 NW 2nd Street) in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at Duncan Brothers' Funeral Home (428 NW 8th Street) in Gainesville, FL from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements are also entrusted to Ducan Brothers' Funeral Home (352) 376-2437. Resolutions may be emailed to dbrother@bellsouth.net.





