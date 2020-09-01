Angela Lawless
November 5, 1965 - August 27, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Angela Vickers Lawless, age 54, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 with family by her side. She was born on November 5, 1965, the daughter of the late Robert Henry Vickers, Jr., and Edna Mooney Vickers. She was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Steven Vickers.
Angie was the beloved wife of Gregory Wayne Lawless, her husband of 30 years and the love of her life, and the dearly loved mother of Erin Lawless Piggott (and son-in law, Akil) of Philadelphia, PA and Nicholas Wayne Lawless (and significant other, Amanda Knepp) of Bradenton, FL.
Surviving siblings are Edward Vickers of Lawrenceville, Cheryl Murphy of Walhalla, SC and Mary Vickers of Atlanta. Angie was also a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church and was a graduate of Oakway High School where she was a standout basketball player. She was awarded a full basketball scholarship to Brevard Jr. College and then Wofford College where she graduated with a biology degree. She received a Master of Science in Food Safety from Michigan State University. Angie worked in the food safety industry up until her retirement.
Angie was a devoted wife and mother. She was passionate about everything she did, but she had a special talent for photography, cooking and singing. She had a beautiful voice and her singing brought joy to those around her. But most of all, she dearly loved her family and was happiest when she was spending time with them. She treasured her children and loved being their Mom. Angie was full of life and would light up a room when she entered. She was loved by many and will be profoundly missed by all that knew her.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Tickanetley Church Cemetery with Elder Ed Vickers and Elder Kelly Smith officiating. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Tickanetley Primitive Baptist Church at 408 Moonrise Trail Ellijay,GA 30536 in memory of Mrs. Lawless. On-line condolences may be made at www.bernhardtfh.com
Bernhardt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.