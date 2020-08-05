1/1
Angela Marie Smithley-Hillabrand
1971 - 2020
Angela Marie Smithley-Hillabrand
July 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Angela Marie Smithley-Hillabrand, born October 18, 1971 and raised in Bradenton FL, passed away on July 30th, 2020. We always called her Angel. She was called home to join her husband, Matthew James Hillabrand and her grandparents that she loved dearly. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her family and the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Zena Ann Hillabrand; son, Zackery Matthew Hillabrand; parents, Rodney "Smokey" and Patti Smithley; brother, Phillip Smithley; daughter-in-law, Natalie Hillabrand and granddaughter, Zophia Ann Hillabrand.
A Celebration of Life is 3:30PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. The family request that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the family. Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
03:30 PM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Natalie Henry
Daughter
August 4, 2020
I'll miss you baby girl! Always! I love you very much ❤
Cindy Anderson
Family
August 4, 2020
Deepest condolences to my Aunt Patty and Uncle Rodney, Phillip, Zack and Zena & family. Heaven received an Angel and she is rejoicing with her soulmate and grandparents today and forever. Until we see her again, we love you Angel . Watch over your kids and granddaughter
Wanda Thompson
Family
August 3, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Manatee High School Class of 1990 Alumna

Manatee High Alumni Association
Classmate
