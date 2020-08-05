Angela Marie Smithley-Hillabrand
July 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Angela Marie Smithley-Hillabrand, born October 18, 1971 and raised in Bradenton FL, passed away on July 30th, 2020. We always called her Angel. She was called home to join her husband, Matthew James Hillabrand and her grandparents that she loved dearly. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved her family and the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter, Zena Ann Hillabrand; son, Zackery Matthew Hillabrand; parents, Rodney "Smokey" and Patti Smithley; brother, Phillip Smithley; daughter-in-law, Natalie Hillabrand and granddaughter, Zophia Ann Hillabrand.
A Celebration of Life is 3:30PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. The family request that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the family. Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com