Angeline Anderson Angeline Anderson, 79, Bradenton, FL passed away May 22, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, William and Frances (Jackson) Anderson; her husband, John Henry; her son, Leon; her daughter, Virge Robinson and five grandchildren. She is survived by son, John; daughters; Lottie Singletary, Claretha Robinson, Joann Robinson, Minnie Caldwell and Eulah Anderson; twenty-eight grandchildren and fifty great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 for family & for friends at Browns & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Services will be 1PM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Church of Christ, 204 Martin Luther King Ave East, in Bradenton, FL followed by her burial at Skyway Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 29, 2020.