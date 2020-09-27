I met Mario in late 40's , last century . He and Gina visited my family in Motta di Livenza during Xmas holidays . At the time I was a child but I liked Mario at once . During their stay Severino was born . Unfortunately in the years to come we met again rarely , last time in Florida . How to forget his smile and kindness and regret not to have spent more time together ? We miss you a lot Mario ? Ti raggiunga il nostro abbraccio ed affetto ovunque tu sia.

Carlo Irma Maschio

