Dr. Angelo Mario Petrillo
September 1, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dr. Angelo Mario Petrillo, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, much loved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was preceded in death by his parents, Severino Petrillo and Tommasina DiIeso; his sister, Mary Centrella; brother, Dominick Petrillo. He is survived by his spouse, Gina Chiarto; two sons, Severino and Robert; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Caroline Bruno. He practiced urology in NJ before retiring and moving to Florida. Angelo was a WW2 Veteran who proudly served in the USMC.
He was interred with Military Honors at the Sarasota National Cemetery on September 15th, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers make donations to Myositis.org
or Wounded Warrior Project
. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com