Dr. Angelo Mario Petrillo
September 1, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Dr. Angelo Mario Petrillo, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, much loved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on September 1, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he was preceded in death by his parents, Severino Petrillo and Tommasina DiIeso; his sister, Mary Centrella; brother, Dominick Petrillo. He is survived by his spouse, Gina Chiarto; two sons, Severino and Robert; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Caroline Bruno. He practiced urology in NJ before retiring and moving to Florida. Angelo was a WW2 Veteran who proudly served in the USMC.
He was interred with Military Honors at the Sarasota National Cemetery on September 15th, 2020. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers make donations to Myositis.org or Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
I met Mario in late 40's , last century . He and Gina visited my family in Motta di Livenza during Xmas holidays . At the time I was a child but I liked Mario at once . During their stay Severino was born . Unfortunately in the years to come we met again rarely , last time in Florida . How to forget his smile and kindness and regret not to have spent more time together ? We miss you a lot Mario ? Ti raggiunga il nostro abbraccio ed affetto ovunque tu sia.
Carlo Irma Maschio
Grandparent
September 20, 2020
Dear Mario, God bless you and welcome you to His home. Rest in peace. We will always remember you and love you. Barbara, Debora, Riccardo and Rosanna.
Barbara Penzo
Family
