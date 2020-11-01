Angelo Qualich
March 27, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - On March 27, 2020, Angelo Qualich passed away at 89 years of age. Born in Ersizce, Croatia, he immigrated to the USA after WWII, and was a longtime resident of New Berlin WI, Pewaukee WI, and Bradenton FL. He worked at Allis-Chalmers / Siemens-Allis for his entire career. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Ruth Legler Qualich; daughter, Cynthia Qualich (Mike Griffin) of Milwaukee, WI; son, John Qualich (Emily) and grandchildren; Jason, Jessica and Matthew all of Buffalo Grove, IL; brother, Amedeo Qualich and niece, Lynette Qualich both of Rochester, NY. A Service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Bradenton on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:30PM Eastern Standard Time. Social distancing practices will be followed; please wear your mask. The service will also be streamed on the church's YouTube page (www.YouTube.com
search for "FUMCB Live"). The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to: City College of New York https://giving.ccny.cuny.edu/
or First United Methodist Church of Bradenton https://www.fumcb.com/online-giving/