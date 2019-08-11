Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angie Nell Bailey. View Sign Service Information Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors 1503 Dawson Road Albany , GA 31707 (229)-883-4152 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Happy Gospel Church 1915 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors 1503 Dawson Road Albany , GA 31707 View Map Interment Following Services Crown Hill Cemetery 1907 Dawson Road Albany , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Angie N. Bailey, 86, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Thompson, GA as the baby of the family. She was the last surviving sibling of 5 children. She married Lee Roy Trotter and had one child, Mike. Following her first husband’s death, she married William (Bill) Bailey in 1968. They were married for 27 years, and had one child, Bill Bailey (Jr.). Angie worked at the Gordon Hotel in downtown Albany, GA; Camelot Restaurant (Ramada Inn) in Asheville, NC; and had an in-home daycare in Bradenton, FL. It was common for her to take in family members who were in a difficult stage of life, and she served as an emergency shelter for Manatee Children’s Services when their main home was full. She loved Gospel Music and enjoyed attending her son’s concert promotions throughout the country. After retiring in Albany, GA, she moved back to Bradenton, FL in her late 70’s. Her church home was Happy Gospel Church, where she loved hearing her son sing and preach. She spent the last five years of her life on dialysis, three times per week. Special thanks to Caitlyn Bailey, Sally Bailey, and Valary Woods as her primary caregivers. She is survived by two sons: Pastor Bill (Sally) Bailey, and Mike (Mona) Trotter; five grandchildren: Caleb (Lauren) Bailey, Chelsea (Jamar) King, Caitlyn Bailey, Michael (Alison) Trotter, and Matthew (Aubrie) Trotter; six great grandchildren: Rowan King, Jeremiah King, Cade Bailey, Lauren Trotter, Collins Trotter, Blake Trotter; and one step-daughter: Diane Banks and her daughter, Tonyia Veloso. The family will host a visitation on Monday, August 12th from 6-8pm at the Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave East Bradenton, FL. Committal services will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 10am at Kimbrel-Stern Funeral Home with committal service to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, in Albany, GA. Flowers will be received by Happy Gospel Church on Monday, August 12th from 9am-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to

Angie N. Bailey, 86, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Thompson, GA as the baby of the family. She was the last surviving sibling of 5 children. She married Lee Roy Trotter and had one child, Mike. Following her first husband’s death, she married William (Bill) Bailey in 1968. They were married for 27 years, and had one child, Bill Bailey (Jr.). Angie worked at the Gordon Hotel in downtown Albany, GA; Camelot Restaurant (Ramada Inn) in Asheville, NC; and had an in-home daycare in Bradenton, FL. It was common for her to take in family members who were in a difficult stage of life, and she served as an emergency shelter for Manatee Children’s Services when their main home was full. She loved Gospel Music and enjoyed attending her son’s concert promotions throughout the country. After retiring in Albany, GA, she moved back to Bradenton, FL in her late 70’s. Her church home was Happy Gospel Church, where she loved hearing her son sing and preach. She spent the last five years of her life on dialysis, three times per week. Special thanks to Caitlyn Bailey, Sally Bailey, and Valary Woods as her primary caregivers. She is survived by two sons: Pastor Bill (Sally) Bailey, and Mike (Mona) Trotter; five grandchildren: Caleb (Lauren) Bailey, Chelsea (Jamar) King, Caitlyn Bailey, Michael (Alison) Trotter, and Matthew (Aubrie) Trotter; six great grandchildren: Rowan King, Jeremiah King, Cade Bailey, Lauren Trotter, Collins Trotter, Blake Trotter; and one step-daughter: Diane Banks and her daughter, Tonyia Veloso. The family will host a visitation on Monday, August 12th from 6-8pm at the Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave East Bradenton, FL. Committal services will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 10am at Kimbrel-Stern Funeral Home with committal service to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, in Albany, GA. Flowers will be received by Happy Gospel Church on Monday, August 12th from 9am-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to http://www.happygospelchurch.com/give . Apostle I FH Entrusted with Arrangements. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close