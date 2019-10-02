Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Burgin Hurst. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Burgin Hurst Ann Burgin Hurst, 91, passed away September 30, 2019 at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Florida. She is survived by her husband, John and daughter, Patricia Hurst Adelstein, two grand- children, Rose and Lillian Adelstein and son-in-law, Jay Adelstein, plus many nephews and nieces in different parts of the country. She, with her husband, John retired to Florida 36 years ago from Dayton, Ohio where she taught elementary school for 25 years in the Dayton Public School system. Firm but caring, Ann was the consummate professional and was loved and respected by her students. After moving to Sarasota, FL she participated in many volunteer activities. She was a guardian ad litum, a volunteer for the Manatee early intervention program as well as the Sarasota Opera. She believed that her greatest volunteer contribution was co-founding the Sarasota branch of the Friendship Force Club. She also served as their president for several years and traveled with the club to many parts of the world, spending time with many families in other foreign countries. She was also a member of the Palmetto Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 with Funeral Services at 10:30AM on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019, all at Toale Brothers Funeral Home Colonial Chapel, 40 North Orange Avenue in Sarasota, FL. Interment will follow in Sarasota National Cemetery. For more information visit

