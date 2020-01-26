Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Memorial Mass 9:30 AM Chapel at Ss. Peter and Paul The Apostles 2850 75th St. W Bradenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Christian "Christy" Rehmann Poché Ann Christian "Christy" Rehmann Poché, passed away peacefully to be with Christ on January 16, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. She was born May 19, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa, the oldest child of Sheila (née Kelleher) and John Keith Rehmann, Sr. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and Mary Baldwin College, in Staunton, Virginia. Upon returning to Iowa, she was a member of Des Moines Junior League and St. Augustine Catholic Church. Ann was a blue-ribbon-winning baker and earned the Archer Cookie Award at the Iowa State Fair in 1983. In 1984, Ann married Joseph R. Poché and eventually settled in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado where she was a member of All Souls Catholic Church. In 1986 she founded Physicians Management Information Services (PMIS), serving as President for nearly 20 years. The couple retired and moved to Bradenton, Florida in 2015, where Ann enjoyed the warm weather, spending time with her mother, needle-pointing and visits from her grandchildren. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Ann is survived by her husband; brother, John K. Rehmann, Jr. (Elizabeth); two step-daughters, Kelly Ravsten (Spencer) of Portland, Oregon and Lisa Poché (Erik Duymelinck) of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado and four beloved grandchildren; Emma, Alex and Kate Duymelinck and Miles Ravsten. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Chapel at Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton, FL. Ann will be laid to rest Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa in the spring. Services at St. Augustine Catholic Church will be announced at a later a date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to

