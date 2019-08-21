Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Fenton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann M. Fenton Mrs. Ann M. Fenton, a longtime resident of the Washington area died on August 10, 2019 in Palm City, FL. She was 95. Her husband, Dr. E. Raymond Fenton predeceased her. Born in Browntown, VA, Mrs. Fenton moved to the DC area in the 1930's. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in human growth and development from George Washington University and later, served as a teacher and principal in the Arlington County public school system until 1983. During her professional career, she held leadership positions in a number of merit educational societies including the post of Leadership Captain of the National Honorary Education Society. Social memberships included the Womens Club of Chevy Chase, Kenwood Country Club and the Loudoun County Club in Purcellville, Virginia. A patron of the arts, Mrs. Fenton held membership in the Bradenton (Florida) Opera Guild as well as a life time membership in the Sarasota (Florida) Ballet and the Northern Virginia Opera Guild. Interment was private. A donation to the "Tunnel of Towers Foundation" would be appreciated.

