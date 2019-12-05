Ann Marie Jenkins, a homemaker and long-time resident of Anna Maria Island, passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born July 25, 1954 in Denville, New Jersey. On August 10, 1974, she married Richard, her high school sweetheart. Ann and Richard moved to the Bradenton area in July of 1983. Together they raised a family of four lovely children. Ann enjoyed volunteering at school in classrooms and was also president of the PTA at Anna Maria Elementary School. She loved crafting, baking, reading, scuba diving, scrapbooking, and recently took up ballroom dancing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and is survived by her children Angela and Joseph DeJongh, Katie and Ronald Guillen, Lisa and Jonathan DeGroat, and Richard Alan Jenkins, Jr. and Katherine Dunatov; brother John Buckley; and six grandchildren Parker, Margaret, Samantha, Harmsen, Frank, and Lincoln. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 5:00 PM at Griffith-Cline Funeral Home, 720 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Ann loved sharing the joy of Christmas, so in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Toys for Tots or bring a donation toy to the service. Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 5, 2019