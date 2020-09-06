Ann Marie Clayton
September 1, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Ann Marie Clayton, 50, of Parrish, FL passed away September 1, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL, Ann was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Alpha Omicron Pi and a devoted teacher for almost 28 years.
Preceded in death by her dad, Robert (Bob) Sweat. Survived by her husband, Lance of Parrish, FL; two daughters; Courtney and Kayla; mother, Sue Sweat; sister, Amy; nephew, Matthew; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Evon Clayton; brother-in-law, Duane (Linda); niece, Ashley and family; brother-in-law, Keith (Kathleen); nephews; Ryan and David.
Memorial Mass will be 1:00 P.M Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, Magnolia Campus, in memory of Ann.