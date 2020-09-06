1/1
Ann Marie Clayton
Ann Marie Clayton
September 1, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Ann Marie Clayton, 50, of Parrish, FL passed away September 1, 2020. Born in Birmingham, AL, Ann was a member of Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Alpha Omicron Pi and a devoted teacher for almost 28 years.
Preceded in death by her dad, Robert (Bob) Sweat. Survived by her husband, Lance of Parrish, FL; two daughters; Courtney and Kayla; mother, Sue Sweat; sister, Amy; nephew, Matthew; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Evon Clayton; brother-in-law, Duane (Linda); niece, Ashley and family; brother-in-law, Keith (Kathleen); nephews; Ryan and David.
Memorial Mass will be 1:00 P.M Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ss Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Moffitt Cancer Center, Magnolia Campus, in memory of Ann.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
Ss Peter &  Paul the Apostles Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Guest Book

10 entries
September 5, 2020
Ann, over the last 13 years I’ve watched this amazing woman pour into her students, family, and friends. Everyone I know is saddened to lose this amazing person. To the family, know she spoke of you all often. A proud mother, a wife who felt cherished, and a twin who deeply loved her sister- you all meant the world to her. My thoughts are with you. ♥
Jennifer
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Ann was an amazing person who packed more quality of life, loving and giving into her 50 short years than most could in 90. I had the privilege of being her coworker for over 20 years, her daughters' kindergarten teacher, and her friend. Her legacy will live on through all those who loved her and were loved by her,
Nancy McCabe
Coworker
September 5, 2020
Jeff Moffet
September 5, 2020
I had the awesome pleasure of knowing Ann for two years. She was always so kind and giving. I pray for peace in your loss. Ann will be missed, but will always live in our hearts.
Much love,
Cinda
Cinda Byrd
Teacher
September 5, 2020
Ann truly blessed this world. She will be greatly missed. Praying for comfort and peace for the whole family.
Krysten Douglas
Friend
September 5, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Manatee High School Class of 1988 Alumna

Manatee High Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
September 5, 2020
I had the privilege of working with Ann as her Principal at Blackburn and Williams Elementary Schools for many years and I know what an amazing teacher she was. Always smiling and advocating for her students, Ann made a tremendous positive difference in the lives of so many. My condolences and my heart goes out to Lance, Courtney, Kayla, Sue, Amy, and Matthew.
Nancy Beal
Friend
September 4, 2020
My heart goes out to Ann's family. We worked together at Blackburn Elementary School many years ago. She was a consummate professional and dedicated to her students and team members. She was very proud of her family. Prayers to you all. Pam Rahn
Pam
Coworker
September 4, 2020
September 4, 2020
