Ann Marie Johnson Adsit,
August 30, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Ann Marie Johnson Adsit, 84, went to be with her Savior on August 30, 2020. She was born July 16, 1936 to Gaylord and Anna Mae Johnson in Trumansburg, NY. Ann was a homemaker, seamstress, preschool teacher, real estate agent and church pianist and organist. She moved to Bradenton, FL in 1989 after residing in Vestal, NY.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, her parents, and her brother. She is survived by her sister, Carol; two sons; David (Debra) and Daryll (Emily); three daughters; Donna (Gary), Denise (Philip), and Dawn (Roger), fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing the piano.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ann's name can be sent to Tidewell Hospice Foundation, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238. Online condolences at www.Skywaymemorial.com