Ann Ridings, 78, of Bradenton, passed away June 2, 2019. She was born in Lima, Ohio. Ann was a filler operator at Tropicana for 18 years and then worked for the Manatee County School Board in the cafeteria. She is survived by her son, David Ridings and daughter, Brenda Aimino; grandchildren, David Ridings, Jr., Sasha Anderson, Raymond Anderson, and Curis Aimino, Jr. of Pinellas Park, FL; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Josiah, Ty, and Vincent of Pinellas Park, FL. Services will be private. Griffith-Cline Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.GriffithCline.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 6, 2019
