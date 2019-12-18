Anna L. King Anna L. King, 80, of Greenfield, formerly of Bradenton, died December 12, 2019. She worked at Wal-Mart and was a member of the United Methodist Church. Anna is survived by husband, Orvel King, children; Gary (Tracy) King, Angela King, Steven (Christine) King and Scott King; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 12N until 3:00 PM at Seals Funeral Home, Fortville. Private Family Burial took place at Old Oaklandon Cemetery following the Visitation. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfunerahome.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 18, 2019