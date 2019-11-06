Anna Ruth Byroade, 90, of Bradenton, passed away on November 2, 2019. She is survived by her children; Edward Byroade, Brian Byroade, and Connie (Jim) Shipley, grandchildren; Paula Leal, Jennifer Shipley, Alona Byroade, great-grandchildren; Jocelyn Leal, Cassandra Leal, Ariana Bently, Hoyt Ludwig, amd her beloved cairn terrier, Sandy . She was predeceased by her husband Edward Byroade. Anna was born to Fred and Retta Buckner in Powder Springs, TN and grew up in Sparrows Point MD. She moved from Fallston MD to Bradenton in 1998. She was a volunteer at Blake Hospital sense her arrival. Anna loved flowers, animals and hummingbirds. She was a member of .... Baptist Church. Family will greet friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Ave W. Bradenton Fl. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 6, 2019