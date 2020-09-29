1/1
Annabell Corkran
1922 - 2020
August 20, 1922 - August 3, 2020
Henrico, Virginia - Annabell Hart Corkran, of Henrico, Virginia, passed into the Lord's nearer presence on August 3, 2020. Previously of Norfolk, VA, Alexandria, VA, and Bradenton, FL, Annabell loved to travel and was an avid volunteer. She was an active member of the Episcopal Church and was passionate about her church family wherever she settled: Saint John's Episcopal Church, Stamford, CT; Saint Clement's Episcopal Church, Alexandria, VA; Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, Palmetto, FL. She was a lifelong member of Episcopal Church Women and active with Altar Guild ministries. Annabell was a longtime volunteer for the American Cancer Society through the Reach for Recovery program supporting breast cancer patients. Annabell's alter ego, Bert the Clown, was involved with Just Clowning Around of Northern Virginia and National Clowns of America. Bert the Clown visited schools, children's hospitals, churches, and nursing homes in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Annabell was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, The Very Reverend Richard L. Corkran, Jr. (Captain, US Navy, Retired). She is survived by her three children, Mollie C. Mucker , Richard L. Corkran, III (Kathy), and David P. Corkran (Laura-Jane), 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A party, because Annabell loved a good party, will be held celebrating her life when it is safe from Covid. The family will have a private memorial service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Church's United Thank Offering or the American Cancer Society.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 29, 2020.
