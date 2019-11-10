Anne Chapman Armstrong Anne Chapman Armstrong, 63, passed away on November 2, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Bradenton FL on March 24, 1956. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Paul and Julie (Ford) Chapman of Bradenton. She is survived by husband, Maurice Armstrong; son, Robert Paul Fairbanks; grandchildren, Aiden, 13, Evelyn 9, and Madelyn 7; sisters, Linda Chapman Fernandez and Julie Beth Hayes and nephews, Raymond James Fernandez and Fisher Hayes. Memorial Service will be private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to . Condolences to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 10, 2019