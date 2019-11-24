Annette Jean Stair, of Bradenton, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the age of 82. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Muskegon, Michigan. Annette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family. She gifted all of us with her endearing love and family values. She will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful, generous, and compassionate soul. During her 30 years as a bartender at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, she was a friend to everyone. She is survived by her son Timothy Stair (Debora), daughters Deborah Daane (Mike Glynn), Brenda Carr (Michael). Her grandchildren Ashley (Jerry) Rice, Nichole (Shawn) Lucas, Kevin (Tory) Carr, Megan Stair (Travis Frymier), Jon Daane, Travis Stair (Greg Richards), and Kelly Carr. Along with her eight great-grandchildren. Sisters Bonnie Howey, Rhonda Brosco, Pam Barnes and Lifelong Friends Eileene Parrish and Dianne Georgopoulos. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Stair, son David Stair, and sisters Phyllis Elliott, Shirley Watson, and Dixie McDonnell. Services are Monday, Nov 25, at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, located at 1221 53rd Ave E Bradenton Fl 34203. Visitation from 11:30-12:30, Funeral Service 12:30- 1:00 followed by a committal service at 1:15. Please visit ManasotaMemorialPark.com to sign the register book.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 24, 2019