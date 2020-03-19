Annie Alexis July 25, 1964 - March 14, 2020 Annie Alexis, 55, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 14, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM-7:00PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Happy Gospel Church. Services will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Happy Gospel Church. Burial will be held at Manasota Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters; Towanda Alexis and Tiara Alexis; son, Lucien Alexis Jr.; husband, Lucien Alexis Sr.; brothers; Jimmy Lee Howard Jr., and Michael Taylor; sister, Frances Taylor and Elizabeth Meranvil; nine grandchildren.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 19, 2020