Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Anthony's life story with friends and family

Share Anthony's life story with friends and family

Anthony Bua 88, Passed away on May 17, 2020 surrounded by his family.He is survived by his daughters Theresa Leslie,Carolyn Babas and their families.Service will be at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church Friday,June 19th at 10:00AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store